Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold”

Edward Jones lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.43.

NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $96.38 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

