Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,690,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,480,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after buying an additional 58,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

