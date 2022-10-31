Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,151.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

