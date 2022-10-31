Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,392.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

