Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

