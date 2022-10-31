IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $220.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.18.

IDEX Trading Up 2.5 %

IEX opened at $222.92 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

