IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $220.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.18.
IDEX Trading Up 2.5 %
IEX opened at $222.92 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
