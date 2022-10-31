Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hess to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $140.47 on Thursday. Hess has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

