Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Heritage Financial worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFWA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.