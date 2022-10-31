Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Gentherm worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Gentherm by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

