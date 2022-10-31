Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,055.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

