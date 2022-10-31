Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

FTV stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

