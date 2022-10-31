FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $32.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
FormFactor Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of FORM stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $47.48.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
