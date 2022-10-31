FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $32.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

About FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.