Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $155.00 at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $123.34 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 181,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 49.6% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

