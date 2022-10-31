Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 18,115 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,937.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

