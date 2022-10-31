Csenge Advisory Group Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,077.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

