Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FTV opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

