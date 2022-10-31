CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. CommScope’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

