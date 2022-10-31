Comerica Bank Sells 8,082 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $58.08.

