Comerica Bank Sells 282 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in RLI by 52.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in RLI in the first quarter worth $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $129.23.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

