Comerica Bank Sells 1,869 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.