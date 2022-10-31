Comerica Bank Sells 1,576 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Stephens upped their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $63.41 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

