Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of CareDx worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CareDx Trading Up 2.2 %

CDNA stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

