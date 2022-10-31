Comerica Bank Has $2.16 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Celanese by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CE opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile



Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

