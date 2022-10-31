Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $200,000.

NYSE AWI opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

