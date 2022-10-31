Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $126.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

