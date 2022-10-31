Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

