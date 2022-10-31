BMO Capital Markets Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$19.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. Research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.