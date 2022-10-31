BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $110.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 206.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

