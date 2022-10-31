Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Banner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banner Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $73.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.35.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

