Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

