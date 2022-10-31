Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

