Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,502.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,937.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,277.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 24,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. MKM Partners cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

