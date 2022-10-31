Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

