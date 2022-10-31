Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 97,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $182.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

