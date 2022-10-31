Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

