Advisory Services Network LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Altice USA by 14.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Altice USA by 32.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 15.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 181.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 414,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 267,530 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Altice USA by 82.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,344,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,091 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.44. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

