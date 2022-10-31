14,111 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960 in the last ninety days. 16.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $826.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. Equities analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

