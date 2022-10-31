11,834 Shares in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Proterra during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Proterra Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PTRA opened at $5.90 on Monday. Proterra Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

