11,800 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

