10,503 Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,255,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after buying an additional 136,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after buying an additional 284,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

SITE Centers Trading Up 2.7 %

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

SITC opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

