Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Ultra Clean worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

