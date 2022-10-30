Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

