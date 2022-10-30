Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

