ProShare Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $8,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,429. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

