ProShare Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $78.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

