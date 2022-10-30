Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

