Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.