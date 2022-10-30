Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

