Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.