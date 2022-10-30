Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.